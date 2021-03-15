The Lord Baltimore Women’s Club (LBWC) and Northeast Seafood Kitchen, part of the SoDel Concepts restaurant group, will host a Carry Out Dine & Donate on Friday, March 26, 4:30 p.m. through 9:30 p.m., at the restaurant’s Ocean View location. The restaurant is contributing 15 percent of the total of its carry-out orders that night to the LBWC. Northeast Seafood Kitchen is known for classic seafood dishes with a chef-inspired twist.
“Local restaurants have been long-time supporters of LBWC’s work,” said Carolyn Pesce, LBWC president. “They have been key to our fundraising efforts supporting our annual scholarship program and other community projects as well.”
The impact of the pandemic has limited the ability of area restaurants to host Dine & Donate events to support local non-profit organizations, they noted.
“We are so happy to have the opportunity to partner with this great local charity that does so much for our community. We are trying to be creative, and we think this carry-out dinner will be a great success,” added Kris Medford, director of operations for Northeast Seafood Kitchen.
The Carry Out Dine & Donate supporting the Lord Baltimore Women’s Club will take place on March 26 at Northeast Seafood Kitchen, 29 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View, 4:30-9:30 p.m. To place carry-out orders only, call the restaurant at (302) 537-1758.
For more information about Northeast Seafood Kitchen, visit http://www.northeastseafoodkitchen.com/. To learn more about Lord Baltimore Women’s Club, contact the organization at lordbaltimorewc@gmail.com.