Northeast Seafood Kitchen in Ocean View is now offering pickup catering for parties of 10 to 100 people.
Northeast Seafood Kitchen specializes in New England favorites, such as lobster rolls and pan roasted mussels. However, the restaurant’s catering menu also includes staples such as Northeast’s fried chicken, signature crabcakes and their old-school chilled clam dip.
All orders include a loaf of SoDel Concepts’ homemade bread and butter. Northeast Seafood Kitchen will provide a wire chafing stand, wick fuel and serving utensils for larger parties.
“We have listened to our guests, who are looking for a super-easy way to host a dinner party or mark a special occasion,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, which owns Northeast Seafood Kitchen and 11 other Coastal Delaware restaurants. “Now they can serve our delicious food in their own home, in a park or on the beach.”
In addition to appetizers, entrees, sides and desserts, Northeast Seafood Kitchen also offers customized celebratory cakes made by Corporate Pastry Chef Dru Tevis.
To order, visit northeastseafoodkitchen.com/cateringtogo. For information, call Chase Cline, SoDel’s catering director, at (302) 212-4900, or email him at chase@sodelconcepts.com.
SoDel Concepts’ 12 restaurants are open for dine-in service or carryout. For more information about SoDel Concepts, visit sodelconcepts.com.