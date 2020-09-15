The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will welcome 302 Aquaponics — a family-owned and -operated aquaponics greenhouse specializing in growing leafy greens — to its Saturday farmers’ market this week. All of their produce is grown from seed, closely monitored during the growing cycle, hand-picked and hand-packaged for customers.
In addition to fresh greens. the market this week will offer lima beans, apple butter, winter squashes, apples, apple-cider donuts, Swiss chard, onions, fingerling potatoes, tomatoes, eggplant, melons, fresh ricotta cheese, freshly made chicken salads, scones, muffins, milk, yogurt, eggs, chicken, pork, beef, mushrooms and more.
There’s a raffle going on at the market — a chance to win the Fabu-Lewes Feast — eight $125 gift certificates from restaurants in the area. Tickets cost $5 each or $25 for six. The drawing for the Fabu-Lewes Feast is Oct. 3 at the market. Proceeds from the raffle benefit the HLFM, the non-profit that manages the markets. The raffle tent is located at the market entrance. Winners need not be present.
The HLFM continues its partnership with Epworth United Methodist Church Food Pantry. HLFM customers who want to help feed the local community may purchase local produce, meats, milk and other food from growers at the market to donate to the Epworth program every Saturday. At the end of the market, the produce and other foods are gathered and given to Epworth.
The HLFM also reminded customers this week that the Wednesday Market at Crooked Hammock Brewery will be open from 8 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays through Sept. 30. Located at 36707 Crooked Hammock Way, the Wednesday market is smaller than the Saturday market, but has many of its favorite vendors, and even some new vendors.
The Saturday market at G.H.P. Smith Park also continues through Sept. 26, 8 a.m. to noon. On Oct. 3, the Saturday Fall Market begins at the Richard A. Shields Elementary School parking lot and continues through Nov. 21.
This Saturday, Sept. 19, the Saturday Market is planned to be at George H.P. Smith Park (Dupont and Johnson Avenues). However, customers are being advised to watch the HLFM Facebook page for market location updates. In case of rain, the market moves to the Richard A. Shields Elementary School parking lot (Savannah Road and Sussex Drive).
Due to COVID-19, the market is very different from previous years. The entrance to the market at the park is near the vendor entrance gravel path from the circle driveway. The market’s perimeter is enclosed, and there is only one entrance and one exit. Masks are required. Go to www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org for COVID-19 Delaware Department of Agriculture farmers’ market customer rules.
There is some parking at the parking lot in the park, and in the lot in back of the Fred Thomas Building. But it is best to either walk or bike to the market. Lewes School, its parking lot, and its playing fields are entirely fenced off.
Market organizers thanked Beebe Healthcare for allowing customers to also park in the outdoor Beebe lot in back of the hospital. Customers can enter that parking area through the main entrance to the hospital, between Rite Aid and the hospital. The park has an entrance from the Beebe lot. It is closer to get to the one entrance to the market if customers go right on the path at the park after entering. There is a Google map of the Beebe hospital parking lot and the park on the HLFM website (historiclewesfarmersmarket.org) that shows how to get from the Beebe parking lot to the one entrance to the market.
A number of the Market vendors take pre-orders. The HLFM website www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org lists all vendors, their contact information, and whether or not they take pre-orders. For pre-orders, the customer will pick up at the vendor tent in the market. The market suggests that customers who pre-order come later in the day, when there will be less volume.
The market continues to match SNAP up to $20 per market, per customer. WIC and SFMNP coupons are also welcome at the market. For more information on SNAP, the Epworth/HLFM food pantry program, and the market, email info@historiclewesfarmersmarket.org.