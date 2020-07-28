For Dru Tevis, doughnuts are a platform for creativity. The SoDel Concepts pastry chef has earned accolades for the doughnuts he makes for the monthly Brunch Club at Crust & Craft, one of the hospitality company’s 12 restaurants.
Tevis recently teamed up with brewmaster Jimmy Valm to marry the breakfast treat with craft beer.
On Saturday, Aug. 1, Thompson Island Brewing Company will release Glazed & Confused and Fresh: Double Peach Boysenberry.
“Forget coffee and doughnuts. Jimmy and Dru’s creations will prove that beer and doughnuts are the perfect pairings,” said Matt Patton, director of operations, who oversees SoDel Concepts’ beer program. “Jimmy and Dru are well-known for their expertise. We’re sure that we’ll sell out of both the beer and the doughnuts.”
Inspired by the well-known Boston cream doughnut, Valm used cacao nibs, cold brew coffee, lactose and vanilla to create Glazed & Confused. The stout is designed to pair well with Tevis’s Boston cream doughnuts.
“It’s the perfect breakfast beer,” Valm said.
Tevis has paired his peach cobbler doughnut with Fresh: Double Peach Boysenberry. The latest in Valm’s “Fresh” line of fruited sours, it is a full-bodied “smoothie” ale with wheat, oats and lactose. Drinkers can expect a slight tartness, which is designed to complement the generous amount of fruit puree added before packaging.
“The thick fruity, tart and fresh flavors in this beer are going to be the perfect pairing for Chef Dru’s famous doughnuts,” Patton said.
Guests can purchase two four-packs (one of each beer) and a box of doughnuts for $40. Preorders will start Wednesday, July 29, at 10 p.m. and run through Friday, July 31. Quantities are limited.
SoDel Concepts’ 12 restaurants are open for dine-in service or carryout. For more information about SoDel Concepts, visit sodelconcepts.com.