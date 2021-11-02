Grotto Pizza is inviting customers to enjoy the comforting flavors of fall with the upcoming Nov. 8 release of its new seasonal menu. Menu items making their debut include arancini with smoked gouda cheese, maple walnut salad, and cheese tortellini and sausage. A trio of favorites returning to the lineup are the Meatball Mama, spicy chicken sandwich and four-cheese pizza.
“We’re excited to rollout our new fall menu this year for our many guests who are ready for the familiar tastes, aromas and comforts that come with the return of fall,” said Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Grotto Pizza.
“As we move into the holidays and beyond, we’re confident our new menu items — from the hearty to the healthier choices — will provide customers with a bit of delicious Grotto variety for the seasonal festivities that lie ahead.”
More detailed descriptions of the dishes include:
- The Meatball Mama — Thick, homestyle, pan-baked pizza, layered with a hearty tomato sauce, smooth ricotta cheese and sliced rustic meatballs; topped with Grotto’s signature pizza cheese.
- Arancini with smoked gouda cheese — Savory Italian rice balls breaded and stuffed with smoked gouda cheese.
- Cheese Tortellini & Sausage — Tender tortellini and flavorful sausage in a rich tomato cream sauce.
- Maple Walnut Salad — Fresh mixed salad greens topped with prosciutto, crumbled blue cheese, roasted walnuts and dried cranberries, served with a maple walnut vinaigrette.
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich — Tender, breaded chicken breast glazed with zesty hot sauce, topped with crumbled blue cheese, lettuce and tomato; served on a toasted brioche bun with a choice of beach fries or sautéed veggies.
- Four Cheese Pizza — A combination of aged Grotto Pizza cheese, fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese and mild provolone.
For more information about the new fall seasonal menu and Grotto Pizza, visit GrottoPizza.com.