A partnership between the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, the Coastal Point and Visit Delaware puts the spotlight on some of the most popular eateries in the Quiet Resorts next week.
From Wednesday, Oct. 21, to Sunday, Oct. 25, Local Cuisine DE Restaurant Week will feature dining specials, lodging and Eat + Stay packages showcasing area eateries, as well as beach-area hotels.
Area businesses rolling out the red carpet for customers during Restaurant Week include: Heidaway and Bethany Blues in Bethany Beach, One Coastal in Fenwick Island, Cottage Café near Bethany Beach, Matt’s Fish Camp in North Bethany, Fork + Flask in Rehoboth Beach, Crooked Hammock in Lewes; NorthEast Seafood Kitchen in Ocean View, Shaka Shack in Millville, Good Earth Market in Clarksville, Summer Salts near Bethany Beach, 99 Sea Level in Bethany Beach and The Den at Bear Trap Dunes in Ocean View.
Participating hotels include Bethany Beach Ocean Suites and Holiday Inn Express, both in Bethany Beach, and the new Fenwick Shores Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel in Fenwick Island.
Throughout the event, restaurants will be presenting special dishes to showcase their talented staff members and to show appreciation for customers’ support during an especially challenging summer season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Caroline Judge, marketing director for SoDel Concepts, parent company of Matt’s Fish Camp and NorthEast Seafood Kitchen, said this week that “now more than ever” the Local Cuisine DE Restaurant Week is a welcome chance for restaurants and their customers to celebrate each other.
“We’re so thankful, and just astonished, that so many locals came out and supported us” during a summer when capacity limitations due to the pandemic had restaurants changing to a “new normal” to serve customers with extra spacing between tables inside, more outside dining options and curbside pickup.
The support, Judge said, was “way more than we could have expected. We are happy to be a part” of Restaurant Week, she said.
Since the summer crowds have left, Judge said, local residents have begun coming out for meals more and more, so Restaurant Week comes at a good time.
In addition to “mini-menus” and mid-priced specials, chefs at Matt’s Fish Camp and NorthEast Seafood Kitchen have created special dinners for Restaurant Week that aren’t found on their regular menus. At Matt’s Fish Camp, the special dinners are sweet potato gnocchi and lobster, as well as a grilled swordfish dinner with a white bean ragu, and smoked pork belly with a pumpkin cream sauce.
At NorthEast Seafood Kitchen, one of the special dinners will be a Portuguese lobster boil, including clams, mussels, shrimp, chorizo, potatoes and green beans in a tomato-and-wine broth. The other is a blackened Chesapeake Bay wild blue catfish with whipped potatoes, all topped with a New England clam chowder.
Local Cuisine DE Restaurant Week also serves as the kickoff for a new website, at www.LocalCuisineDE.com. In addition to its initial focus on the collaborative event, the website will continue to be a one-stop location for information on local restaurants and lodging year-round, updating as the seasons and restaurant features change.
For more information on Local Cuisine DE Restaurant Week, go to www.LocalCuisineDE.com or follow The Quiet Resorts on social media.