In Italian, the word “osteria” refers to a wine bar that has evolved into a restaurant that serves simple meals. Via Sophia, located on the ocean side of the Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Residence Inn by Marriott, opens this week, with a ribbon-cutting scheduled for Wednesday, June 14.
Via Sophia is described in promotional materials as a “modern osteria,” combining “the essence of coastal Delaware” with rustic Italian cuisine, featuring “fresh-from-the-boat” seafood, pasta dishes and breads that are made in-house, and locally grown herbs and vegetables.
The Bethany Beach Via Sophia is part of an East Coast trio. The original is located in Washington, D.C., and the second in Kennebunkport, Maine. All three restaurants, as well as the Ocean Suites hotel, are now part of New York-based EOS Hospitality.
Christina Swan, general manager of the Bethany Beach restaurant, said the new location combines some aspects of both of the other locations.
“It’s as if the first two had a baby,” she said this week, sitting on at an outdoor table overlooking Bethany Beach’s boardwalk.
While the term “osteria” refers to simplicity, the items on Via Sophia’s opening menu include a variety of antipasti, or starters, ranging from tuna tartare with tomato, taggiasca olive, capers and meyer lemon, to “Seven Layers of Spring,” which includes ricotta, tomato marmalade, strawberries, tomato, zucchini, charred broccolini, goat cheese and sunflower seeds.
The “primi,” or first-course offerings, include ravioli with a fennel ricotta filling and saffron gnocchi, with pattypan squash, lump crabmeat, zucchini and espelette — a chili pepper cultivated in the French commune of Espelette, Pyrenees, Atlantiques.
Second-course offerings — typically the meat and seafood dishes in an Italian meal — range from classic seafood cioppino, which is a stew of prawns, mussels, diver scallops and clams in a tomato saffron broth with grilled focaccia, to Copper Creek filet mignon with crispy fingerling potatoes, carrots, tomato demi and asparagus.
Chef Tyler Andrews, a self-described “shore-billy” who grew up in Salisbury, Md., and got his introduction to the culinary world working “as a fryer kid in high-volume Ocean City restaurants,” said Via Sophia’s “original concept” was designed by Washington, D.C., chef Colin Clark, whom he described as “a very, very talented Italian chef. He’s entrusting us with the Via Sophia By the Sea, which will have more of the Mediterranean background.”
“And we’ve got this lovely gentleman designing the drinks to go with it,” Andrews said, nodding toward Alex Taylor.
Taylor explained that each Via Sophia location is somewhat “idiosyncratic,” based on its location. Coastal Delaware, Taylor said, “certainly has its own culinary identity, as does Kennebunkport,” Taylor said. Via Sophia in Bethany, he said, will feature “very clean Mediterranean flavors that you would find on the coast of Italy versus the traditional Italian-American take on the food.”
A longtime student of beverage arts, Taylor is also a bit of a history geek, having majored in history in college. Even before his new position at Via Sophia, he said, he was well-versed in Italian liquor. He is able to explain in great detail the intricacies of such traditional Italian beverages as amaro — a potent after-dinner “digestif” that incorporates herbs and spices with Italian brandy. There are hundreds of types of amaro — many particular to a specific area. While they are often sipped on their own, they can also be used as the base for a cocktail.
While the Via Sophia wine list leans heavily toward Italian, Taylor said the restaurant looks to feature local breweries — particularly those within a 30-mile radius of the restaurant — for its beer selections.
For his part, Andrews said, “I do all my talking through the food,” and he has done quite a bit of “farm to table” cuisine in recent years, “where the menu changes twice a day every day — that was a rad experience. It was like a ‘Chopped’ kitchen every day of your life.
“I want people to come here and I want to feed their souls through the food, really touch them, warm their spirits, and just give them a real happy experience with what’s on the plate,” Andrews said.
Via Sophia opens at 11 a.m. daily and will be open year-round. The restaurant can also provide catering options for the ballroom space at Ocean Suites, according to Swan. Via Sophia can seat up to 164 patrons.
Via Sophia is located at 99 Hollywood Street, Bethany Beach. The restaurant is currently open for lunch Monday to Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and for dinner (with a prix-fixe menu) daily from 5 to 10 p.m. A weekend brunch is available Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To make reservations online, go to www.viarestaurants.com.