The owner of Dos Locos restaurants in Rehoboth Beach is opening a new takeout-only establishment in Ocean View, specializing in Mexican and Indian selections.
Munchies Grill, at 30447 Cedar Neck Road, is expected to open after July 4 and deliver to Bethany Brewing Company next door. Munchies’ menu will be on cue codes on the tables there, where customers will also find the menu for nearby Tom & Terry’s Seafood Restaurant.
Owner Mit Patel, whose business partner is his brother Ayan Patel, called Munchies “a new concept of Mexican and Indian.”
“I cook some of the dishes sometimes and give some to my regular customers, and they said, ‘You have to cook it.’ They love it. Whatever I make for the customers, they love it, and they say, ‘You have to put it on the menu.’ Indian spices have a lot of flavor. At Dos Locos, my menu is a large menu. I didn’t want to add the Indian foods to that menu, so I said, ‘Let’s put it out there at a different restaurant,’” Patel said.
Among specialties will be a Chicken Tikka Taco, a chicken taco with Indian spices Patel described as “not too spicy, but made with spices similar to curry.”
There will also be pizza, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, vegetarian burgers, cheesesteak sandwiches and a specialty sandwich made with crumbled eggs, Indian cheese, onions and peppers.
Ice cream will be available for dessert, and there will be sodas and water, but no alcoholic beverages.
“We have a pizza oven, and we’ll have Mexican burritos, tacos with ground beef or pork, chicken tacos, shrimp tacos, steak tacos, vegetarian tacos,” said Patel, noting that he likes to cook.
“I am Indian, but I learned to cook Mexican. I’m in business, so I have to learn everything,” he said, adding that Munchies will be moderately priced.
The 1,200-foot restaurant formerly housed a store that had been closed for years, so the building was renovated.
Munchies, employing about six people in the kitchen and two at the register, will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.