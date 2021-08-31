It’s back! The Millsboro Fritter Shack will reopen in the Millsboro Town Center on Sept. 10. It will be open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., unless sold out before then. The Town Center of Millsboro is located on the corner of Wilson Highway and Mitchell Street.
Oyster fritters, and softshell crab or crabcake sandwiches will be sold at $9 each, with sodas and hotdogs for sale as well.
All proceeds go toward Millsboro Lions Club community projects, such as eyeglasses for those in need, Little League, scouts, scholarships and other vision projects.
More information can be obtained from Greg Ryan at (302) 945-1918 or David Mitchell at (302) 604-2990.