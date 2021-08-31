Fritter Shack old.jpg

The Millsboro Lions Club operates its Fritter Shack during oyster season each year, offering not just oyster fritters but softshell crab and crabcake sandwiches, as well as hotdogs and sodas. The Fritter Shack, shown above in its former location, is now located in the Millsboro Town Center.

It’s back! The Millsboro Fritter Shack will reopen in the Millsboro Town Center on Sept. 10. It will be open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., unless sold out before then. The Town Center of Millsboro is located on the corner of Wilson Highway and Mitchell Street.

Oyster fritters, and softshell crab or crabcake sandwiches will be sold at $9 each, with sodas and hotdogs for sale as well.

Fritter Shack remodeling 2021.jpg

The Millsboro Lions Club has been remodeling its Fritter Shack ahead of the 2021 Fritter Shack season.

All proceeds go toward Millsboro Lions Club community projects, such as eyeglasses for those in need, Little League, scouts, scholarships and other vision projects.

More information can be obtained from Greg Ryan at (302) 945-1918 or David Mitchell at (302) 604-2990.