Millsboro’s new Farmers’ Market will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, in the Millsboro Town Center parking lot, continuing until noon that day, offering fresh fruits and vegetables, coffee, baked goods and other items.
Planned for 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in June, July and August this year, the market will feature vendors including Adkins Produce of Long Neck, Parsons Produce of Dagsboro, Fresh Harvest Hydroponics & Seafood of Millsboro and The Point Coffee & Bakery of Rehoboth Beach.
Vendors will be selling strawberries, blueberries, corn, tomatoes, peppers, potatoes, green beans, squash, honey, baked pies and sweets, roasted coffee beans and coffee blends.
Millsboro Mayor Michelle Truitt said other vendors have expressed an interest and are waiting to join “once the coronavirus threat has been reduced.”
Customers and vendors must adhere to all coronavirus guidelines.
Vendors will be required to follow state code and not leave trash or anything else behind.