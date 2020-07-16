Millsboro Farmers' Market, Atkins Produce

David Godwin of Adkins Produce, left, helps customers Susan Taylor, center, and daughter Jennifer Taylor, right, at the Millsboro Farmers' Market.

Additional vendors have joined Millsboro’s growing and popular new farmers’ market, located in the Town Center parking lot on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon, and featuring fresh fruits and vegetables, coffee, baked goods and other items.

New are Honey Bee Lake Apiaries, based in Dagsboro; Hempworx, offering CBD products; and handmade greeting cards by Lenora Berger of Millsboro.

Millsboro Mayor Michelle Truitt, who was instrumental in bringing the farmers’ market to town, said this week that Kits Kritters’ lawn ornaments was approved for a Millsboro business license and will now be a vendor at the farmers’ market. She said she was waiting for paperwork to be completed, and business licenses to be issued, for two more vendors who are interested and ready to provide Smokehouse Seasonings and goods from a Dagsboro lavender farm.

Millsboro Farmers' Market, Davidson fudge

Tyler Davidson sells fudge made from a recipe his grandfather found on a can of Carnation Evaporated Milk, at the first Millsboro Farmers' Market, on Saturday, June 13.

The new vendors will be in the company of existing merchants Fresh Harvest Hydroponics, selling lettuces and fresh seafood; Parsons Produce in Dagsboro; The Point Coffee & Bakery in Rehoboth Beach; Adkins Produce on Longneck Road in Millsboro; and Van Auken Fudge, operated by Tyler Davidson of Milton, with fudge made from a recipe his grandfather found on a can of Carnation Evaporated Milk years ago.

Tags

Staff Reporter

Veteran news reporter Susan Canfora has written for many newspapers and held positions ranging from managing editor to her favorite, news reporter. She joined the Coastal Point in June 2019. She teaches college writing, tutors and professionally edits.