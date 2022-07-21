While the thought of plant-based desserts may initially sound unappealing to some, Kristina Ikhaylyuk and Iulia Bersan’s goal is to make them stunning and delicious with their dessert catering company, More Than Chocolate.
The Bethany-based dessert company just celebrated a year and a half in business, after beginning in January 2021. Ikhaylyuk and Bersan each had their own personal journeys toward plant-based baking, inspiring them to share their creations with the world.
Both mothers, Ikhaylyuk started her plant-based journey during pregnancy, when she experienced gestational diabetes during her first pregnancy and, as a result, made healthier substitutions for sweets in her diet. Bersan, her friend, loved baking and sought healthy alternatives as a result of her son’s eczema. As the two continued to make substitutions, they decided to team up and make it into a business.
The two currently operate out of their home, taking turns working and child-sitting while collaborating on new ideas. All of their products are vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and sugar-free, using natural sweeteners, such as dates, monkfruit and maple syrup, and non-dairy alternatives.
Ikhaylyuk said that the concept of “plant-based” sometimes intimidates people who think it may taste much different than “normal” foods.
“I mean, honestly, I think people hesitate to order sometimes because they just think, ‘Oh, I don’t have diet restrictions, I’m not sick, I can eat whatever I want. And in our area, it’s still developing, this type of food and a lot of things like — I know trends coming from other cities and younger people look at this differently,” Ikhaylyuk said.
However, she said, once people try plant-based foods, they often realize there is little to no taste difference and they enjoy them just as much as typical recipes.
“We want people to give it a try, and so they know that it’s not something unsweet… You still can enjoy sweet stuff and with less harm for your body.”
Though the company does not have a centralized physical store yet, Ikhaylyuk and Bersan have cultivated a strong social media presence, including an Instagram account full of stunning photos of their pastries. The two use the platform as a main means to advertise products and local events, including picnics and collaborations.
The business also sells pastries at several local coffeeshops, surf shops and farmers’ markets, allowing people to sample their products.
This summer, More Than Chocolate expanded to host exclusive picnics featuring signature pastries and beverages, to which people could purchase tickets. Some of the events are collaborations with other local business owners to offer activities, such as yoga or tarot readings.
“We kind of want to do some community gatherings,” Ikhaylyuk said about the picnics.
Ikhaylyuk says they hope to be able to open an in-store location in the near future. In addition to pastries, she said, they would love to offer coffee, herbal teas and other beverages in the café.
“We have different things in our mind that it could be, like a coffeeshop. Or it could be some kind of space from where we can do more events even and collaborations, or offer space for rental as an event and have picnics set up there or full tables set up with nice decorations and have some of our food options.”