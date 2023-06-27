At 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, at the Historic Lewes Farmers’ Market, chef de cuisine Dillon Walker of Lewes Oyster House will make fried green tomatoes, nigari ricotta, sweet corn and blueberry salsa with roasted poblano peppers, pickled Fresno peppers, popcorn shoots and foraged sea beans. They are using Bennett Orchards blueberries, Fifer Orchards sweet corn, Henlopen Sea Salt and foraged sea beans.
Each week now brings more summer favorites to the market, and this Saturday there will be heirloom tomatoes — both slicer and cherry, the first local sweet corn of the season, beets, blueberries, cherries, potatoes, radicchio, summer squashes, kale, bok choy, sugar snap peas, snow peas, broccoli, radishes, carrots, Swiss chard, arugula, lettuces, tilapia, oysters, live crabs, hand-picked crabmeat, crabcakes, crab salad, grass-fed chicken, beef, lamb and pork, honey, mushrooms, eggs, yogurt, milk, butter, fresh coffee drinks, kombucha, cold-pressed juices, jams, fresh-baked breads, pastries made with fruit from the vendors at the market, herb, veggie and flower plants, cut-flower bouquets including zinnias, sunflowers, and more.
Starting this Saturday through Labor Day weekend, customers can also enjoy ice cream with fresh, local ingredients in a cone, cup, pint and more from the Frozen Farmer Ice Cream Truck.
The Children’s Storytime at the Market, a partnership with the Lewes Public Library, starts at 10 a.m. under the yellow tent. Library volunteers read books about farming, gardening and healthy eating. All children and their adults are welcome.
Customers can enter the HLFM Big Raffle with three prizes: a $1,400 gift certificate to Seagreen Bicycle; the Fabu-Lewes Feast, including 12 $100 restaurant gift cards; and a Private-in-Home 3-Course Chef’s Tasting with Wine Pairing for 10 by chef Sean Corea from Lewes Oyster House. Tickets are on sale at the market, and the drawing is Sept. 2. The winners need not be present.
The HLFM Wednesday Market at Crooked Hammock Brewery continues every Wednesday of the summer into the first week of September, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. The market now has 14 vendors. New market vendors include Beachdog Farm in Georgetown, Cosmic Dog Farm in Ellendale, Lucky Penny Flower Farm in Milton and Two Sweet Beaches Bakery in Harbeson. Davidson’s Exotic Mushrooms and Gaia Coffee Co. will now be at the Wednesday market, joining the returning 302 Aquaponics, Bennett Orchards, Dittmar Family Farms, Hattie’s Garden, Kalmar Farm, Marsh Creek Cattle & Company, Stag Run Farm and Tout de Suite Patisserie.
Dogs at the Market must be under control on a tightly held, non-retractable leash to ensure the safety of all customers at the market. The market moves to the Lewes Elementary School parking lot at 820 Savannah Road in inclement weather.
The HLFM website www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org lists all vendors, their contact information, and whether or not they take pre-orders. For pre-orders, the customer may pick up at the vendor tent in the market.
The market accepts SNAP, WIC and SFMNP benefits, and continues to match SNAP up to $20 per market, per customer. Go to the SNAP tent to process SNAP/EBT.
The HLFM continues its Food Pantry Purchase Program. HLFM customers who want to help feed the local community may purchase local produce, meats, milk, and other food from growers at the market to donate to this program every Saturday. At the end of the market, the produce and other foods are gathered and given to food pantries, including Epworth and Casa San Francisco.