Saturday, Nov. 6, is Customer Appreciation Day at the Historic Lewes Farmers’ Market. Old World Bread brownie bites and Fifer Orchards cider will be free to customers, and there will be customer thank-yous from the farmers/producers throughout the market. Customers are being invited to enter a free raffle for a giant jade plant courtesy of Herbs, Spice, Everything Nice. The drawing will be at 11 a.m., and customers do not need to be present to win.
Market farmers are bringing cauliflower, spinach, lettuces, potatoes, brussels sprouts, winter squashes, sweet potatoes, pears, apples, cider, mushrooms, turkey, pork, chicken, beef, crabs, eggs, breads, jams and jellies, pastries, milk, yogurt, kombucha, fbeauty products, and flower bouquets and wreaths to the market this week.
The fall market is located at the Shields Elementary School parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon. The market will be at Shields each Saturday through Nov. 20.
The market continues its SNAP (EBT/food stamps) program. To help lower economic barriers to local, healthy food, the HLFM matches up to $20 each participant each week with HLFM Bonus Bucks. SNAP participants are encouraged to come to the SNAP tent at the market to pick up the bonus $20 in tokens to use at the market.
The HLFM also continues its partnership with the Epworth United Methodist Church Food Pantry. Market customers who want to help feed the local community may purchase local produce, meats, milk and other food from growers at the market to donate to the Epworth program every Saturday. At the end of the market, the produce and other foods are gathered and given to Epworth.
More information about the Market is available at www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org.