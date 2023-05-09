It’s time to make strawberry shortcake, strawberry pie, strawberry smoothies and all things strawberry from fresh, local berries found at the Historic Lewes Farmers’ Market this Saturday, May 13.
The market opens at 8 a.m. at George H.P. Smith Park (Johnson and DuPont Avenues), with vendors bringing juicy strawberries, freshly cut asparagus, radishes, carrots, salad turnips, lettuces and greens including beautiful varieties of baby kale, bok choy, arugula, swiss chard, salad and stir-fry mixes. Customers will also find starter plants, including heirloom tomatoes, herbs, and various veggies. There’s also a selection of eggs, milk, butter, yogurt, grass-fed pork, chicken, live crabs or hand-picked crabmeat, oysters, mushrooms, cold-pressed juices, honey, jams, breads, pastries, coffee, cut-flower bouquets and more.
Lewes in Bloom is a Lewes non-profit organization that plants all the public (and some private) flower beds, baskets and flower pots all over town. At 10 a.m., Dianne Rogers from Lewes in Bloom will present “Plant for Success — Container Gardens That Thrive in the Heat.” She is also a Sussex County Master Gardener. Her interest is in garden design, and this will be a very special demonstration for both novice and experienced gardeners.
In case of inclement weather, the market moves to the Lewes Elementary School parking lot, 820 Savannah Road.
The HLFM website www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org lists all vendors, their contact information, and whether or not they take pre-orders. For pre-orders, the customer may pick up at the vendor tent in the market.
The market’s weekly newsletter lists upcoming demos, events, and more. To receive the newsletter, customers should email info@historiclewesfarmersmarket.org and ask to be added to the list.
The market accepts SNAP, WIC and SFMNP, and continues to match SNAP up to $20 per market, per customer. Go to the SNAP tent to process SNAP/EBT.
The HLFM continues its Food Pantry Purchase Program. HLFM customers who want to help feed the local community may purchase local produce, meats, milk, and other food from growers at the market to donate to this program every Saturday. At the end of the market, the produce and other foods are gathered and given to food pantries including Epworth and Casa San Francisco.
The circle in front of the Fred Thomas Building at the foot of Dupont will be open for accessible drop-off and pick-up. Beebe Healthcare is allowing market customers to park in its outside parking lot. Go to www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org to see where parking is located and to view Vendor Maps for the market.