This Saturday, May 8, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market will open at 8 a.m. at George H.P. Smith Park (Johnson and DuPont Avenues in Lewes) and run until noon, with potted plants, wreaths and flowers to help celebrate moms on their special day.
In addition to flowers and plants, the farmers/producers will be bringing freshly cut asparagus, lettuces and greens, including mini-romaines, baby kale, arugula, Swiss chard, spinach, salad and stir-fry mixes. Customers will also find salad turnips, radishes and, perhaps, the first strawberries of the season. There is also a selection of eggs, milk, butter, pork, chicken, mushrooms, honey, herbs, jams, baked goods and more.
The market continues its SNAP (EBT/Food Stamps) program. To help lower economic barriers to local, healthy food, the HLFM matches up to $20 each participant each week with HLFM Bonus Bucks. SNAP participants are encouraged to come to the SNAP tent at the market to pick up the bonus $20 in tokens to use at the market. WIC and SFMNP coupons will also be accepted at the market starting in June.
“The good news is there is no longer the one-way flow COVID protocol,” organizers noted. “After entering the market, customers may now visit any vendor in the market and walk in any direction in the market.”
However, everyone in the market must still wear face masks (even those who have been vaccinated) and maintain 6 feet of social distancing. Hand sanitizer and a handwashing station will be located at the entrance to the market in the circle in front of the Fred Thomas Building at the foot of Dupont. The circle will also be open for handicapped drop-off and pick-up.
Beebe Healthcare is allowing market customers to park in its outside parking lots. Go to www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org to see where parking is located and to view vendor maps for the market.
The HLFM continues its partnership with Epworth United Methodist Church Food Pantry. HLFM customers who want to help feed the local community may purchase local produce, meats, milk and other food from growers at the market to donate to the Epworth program every Saturday. At the end of the market, the produce and other foods are gathered and given to Epworth.
“The HLFM thanks its customers for their generosity,” organizers said.
In case of inclement weather, the market moves to the Shields Elementary School parking lot.
Market organizers also thanked the Lee Ann Wilkinson Group, 2021 HLFM Market Champion, for their continued support of the market. More information about the market is available at www.historiclewesfaremrsmarket.org.