The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will be held at Shields Elementary School, located at Savannah Road and Sussex Drive, Lewes, on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon.
A total of 26 farmers/producers will bring to market pears, apples, apple cider and apple cider doughnuts, sweet corn, broccoli, cauliflower, autumn squashes, sweet potatoes, radishes, green beans, chard, baby bok choi, microgreens, romaine lettuce, arugula, mixed lettuces, pesto, herbs, potatoes, garlic, onions, jams, eggs, yogurt, milk, mushrooms, chicken, pork, lamb, beef, crabs, oysters, honey and more.
The market moved to the Shields Elementary School parking lot on Oct. 2 for the fall hours of 9 a.m. to noon. The market will be at Shields each Saturday through Nov. 20. Not only is the Historic Lewes Farmers Market a producer-only, “where the farmers are” market, but it is also a rain-or-shine market.
The market continues its SNAP (EBT/food stamps) program. To help lower economic barriers to local, healthy food, the HLFM matches up to $20 for each participant each week with HLFM Bonus Bucks. SNAP participants are encouraged to come to the SNAP tent at the market to pick up the bonus $20 in tokens to use at the market. WIC and SFMNP coupons are also accepted at the market.
The HLFM also continues its partnership with the Epworth United Methodist Church Food Pantry. Market customers who want to help feed the local community may purchase local produce, meats, milk and other food from growers at the market to donate to the Epworth program every Saturday. At the end of the market, the produce and other foods are gathered and given to Epworth.
More information about the market is available at www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org.