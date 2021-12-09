Justin Leahy is the new head brewer at Thompson Island Brewing Company, a Rehoboth Beach brewpub owned by SoDel Concepts.
A graduate of the Siebel Institute of Technology Brewing School in Chicago, Leahy recently worked at Peace Tree Company, a craft microbrewery in Knoxville, Iowa.
“Justin brings a wealth of knowledge to our team,” said Brewmaster Jimmy Valm, who oversees brewing operations at Thompson Island and the new Ocean View Brewing Company, which is under construction.
“We are excited to have him take the reins of Thompson Island as we continue to expand with new locations,” Valm continued.
Leahy is taking on more of the daily tasks in the Rehoboth brewpub, allowing Valm to get Ocean View Brewing ready for a spring 2022 opening.
“Being originally from outside of Philadelphia, I’m really excited to be on the East Coast again,” Leahy said. “It’s been an absolute pleasure thus far working alongside such immensely talented, dedicated and caring people at Thompson Island and SoDel Concepts.”
The Thompson Island Brewing team now has five members.