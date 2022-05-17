The Rehoboth Beach—Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of Kabab Falafel Addiction.
Located at 19470 Coastal Highway in Rehoboth Beach, Kabab Falafel Addiction has taken over the space formerly occupied by Subway in the Shoppes of Camelot. Specializing in Middle Eastern halal food, including falafel, kababs and shawarma, Kabab Falafel Addiction will hold their official Grand Opening celebration on Thursday, May 19, and will offer visitors a 25 percent discount on all orders for that one day only.