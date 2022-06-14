Sweet lobster meat can add a touch of luxury to any menu item, from a bagel sandwich to a pierogi. This month, diners can witness the difference firsthand in all SoDel Concepts restaurants.
“It’s lobster month, which means our chefs are coming up with creative ways to use the East Coast favorite,” said Doug Ruley, vice president of culinary operations for the hospitality company, which has 17 restaurants in coastal Sussex County.
At each restaurant, the lobster specials are changing regularly, but here are some of the chefs’ takes:
• Grilled whole lobster with hot butter and lemon, served with mashed potatoes and vegetable medley at Catch 54 near Fenwick Island;
• Grilled whole lobster, split, with kimchi fried rice, red cabbage and miso-lemon butter at Matt’s Fish Camp in Fenwick Island;
• Lobster Rangoon over seaweed salad with duck sauce and chipotle mayo at Ocean View Brewing Company;
• Lobster pierogies with house-made ricotta cheese, potato and lobster cream sauce at Matt’s Fish Camp near Bethany Beach;
• BBQ Surf & Turf with a wood-grilled half-lobster, slow-cooked pulled-pork barbecue and macaroni-and-cheese with a Ritz crumb topping at Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach;
• Lobster-and-shrimp salad avocado toast with micro arugula and avocado on toasted house bread with Old Bay chips at The Clubhouse at Baywood near Millsboro;
• Lobster Reuben, lobster salad with brussels sprouts slaw, pickles, smoked Gouda and gruyere cheese on marbled rye with house chips at Matt’s Fish Camp in Lewes; and
• Old Bay bagel with lobster cream cheese, lettuce and tomato at Surf Bagel in Midway and Lewes.
For information on SoDel Concepts and restaurant locations, visit sodelconcepts.com.