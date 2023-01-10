Fans of grilled cheese sandwiches can sink their teeth into ooey-gooey goodness all month long at SoDel Concept’s coastal Delaware restaurants.
January is Grilled Cheese Month for the Rehoboth Beach-based hospitality group, and chefs are letting their imaginations run wild with rotating features.
“If you love grilled cheese, January is not the month to count calories,” said Doug Ruley, vice president of culinary operations for SoDel Concepts. “The chefs have come up with some amazing dishes that cheese lovers won’t want to miss.”
Examples include:
• Ocean View Brewing Company — Sloppy Joe grilled cheese with beef, onions, jalapenos, Cooper sharp cheese and Pullman (white sandwich) bread.
• Thompson Island Brewing Company — A French dip grilled cheese with shaved roasted prime rib, Swiss cheese and Cosmic onions (braised in Cosmic Cow Stout) with au jus on sourdough.
• Matt’s Fish Camp in Lewes — Lobster grilled cheese with smoked gouda and roasted jalapeno.
• Crust & Craft — Award-winning house-made mozzarella sticks with marinara on bread.
Those sandwiches come with chips, except for the mozzarella grilled cheese, which has a side of fries. Diners can upgrade to fries at Ocean View Brewing Company for an additional $2.
For a complete list of restaurants, visit sodelconcepts.com.