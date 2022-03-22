Chicken barbecue will return to Dagsboro on Saturday, April 9. The Indian River High School Alumni Association has partnered with the Masons for a carry-out barbecue fundraiser, starting at 10 a.m., rain or shine.
Delaware Lodge #37 is located at 28892 Main Street, Dagsboro, (across from the Clayton Theatre). Parking is free, on-site and on the street.
The $12 platter (cash or check) includes half a chicken, green beans, baked beans, roll and dessert. The Masons are sharing their grilling expertise — which organizers said the neighborhood looks forward to — while the Tribbitt Sisters will once again lead the Alumni cooking, from the homemade side dishes to their chocolate and vanilla cupcakes.
“It’s touted as being a secret sauce from the Masons. And it’s a local favorite,” said Karen Ware, Alumni president.
“It’s delicious, because they’re usually sold out within a couple hours.” said Kim (Tribbitt) Roe, Alumni treasurer, “so the chicken must be good!”
Prize tickets will also be sold for a giant Wreath of Gifts, with more than $700 worth of local gift cards on a handmade wreath. Tickets cost $5 each or $10 for three. A winner will be drawn in May.
This is the Alumni Association’s first big fundraiser in three years, since their annual springtime Beef & Brew fundraisers were previously canceled due to the pandemic.
“I’m hoping people are generous because whatever we make is what we have to work with,” said Ware.
The fundraiser allows the Alumni to award scholarships in May; donate to IR clubs and extracurriculars; and support everyone from incoming freshmen to the staff.
Indian River High School Alumni Association membership is free and open to graduates, family members and other friends of the school. The nonprofit formed in 2012 to connect alumni, while supporting the local high school community. Since then, the Alumni have given nearly $70,000 in scholarships to IR grads of all ages.
Donation checks are also welcome, to IRHS Alumni; 29772 Armory Road; Dagsboro, DE 19939. For more information, visit www.IRHSalumni.com, email IndianRiverAlumni@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.