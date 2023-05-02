The Historic Lewes Farmers Market (HLFM) will celebrate the opening of its 18th season on Saturday, May 6, at George H.P. Smith Park at the corner of Dupont and Johnson Avenues. Customers who want to ring in the new season should be at the market at 8 a.m., organizers noted. At the market, 33 local farmers/producers bring fresh veggies, fruit, eggs, milk, cold-pressed juices, kombucha, yogurt, beef, pork, chicken, lamb, seafood, mushrooms, cut-flowers, plants, coffee, fresh breads and pastries, jams, honey and much more.
At 10 a.m., the Heirloom restaurant team will demo a shaved spring vegetable salad with radishes, rhubarb, sugar snap peas, carrots, asparagus, fresh dill, spring onion, toasted sunflower seeds, with buttermilk herb dressing and ramp-pickled soft-boiled egg.
The newest vendor this season is Jun & Juice from Berlin, Md. They use fresh local ingredients to make cold-pressed raw juices and yogurt bowls.
The HLFM website www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org lists all vendors, their contact information and whether they take pre-orders. For pre-orders, the customer may pick up at the vendor tent in the market.
The market’s weekly newsletter lists demos and more. To receive the newsletter, customers should email info@historiclewesfarmersmarket.org and ask to be added to the list.
The market accepts SNAP, WIC and SFMNP, and continues to match SNAP up to $20 per market, per customer. Go to the SNAP tent to process SNAP/EBT.
The HLFM continues its Food Pantry Purchase Program. HLFM customers who want to help feed the local community may purchase local produce, meats, milk and other food from growers at the market to donate to the program every Saturday. At the end of the market, the produce and other foods are gathered and given to food pantries, including Epworth and Casa San Francisco.
The circle in front of the Fred Thomas Building at the foot of Dupont will be open for accessible drop-off and pick-up. Beebe Healthcare is allowing market customers to park in its outside parking lot. The market moves to the Lewes Elementary School parking lot at 820 Savannah Road if it rains. Go to www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org to see where parking is located and to view vendor maps for the market.
For more information, go to www.HistoricLewesFarmersMarket.org.