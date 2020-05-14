Historic Lewes Farmers Market (HLFM) organizers this week responded positively to the news that Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse on May 11 announced that farmers’ markets in Delaware can open with stringent safety protocols in place beginning May 15.
A spokesperson for the HLFM said on Monday that it was implementing the guidelines it had just received from the Delaware Department of Agriculture and hoped to open on Saturday, May 23. With the safety of their customers and farmers in mind, they said, the market would be releasing more detailed information on when and how the market will operate during the upcoming weeks.
“There will be many changes, including enclosed perimeters, limited number of customers allowed into the market at one time, strict social distancing, and much more,” they said.
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. When the market started in 2006, the mission was to offer the freshest local foods available.
“The HLFM looks forward to continuing to deliver fresh farmland foods to the community.”