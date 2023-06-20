Brittingham Farms and chef James Gop of Heirloom Fire are teaming up to present an exclusive dinner, “Meadow & Flame,” in the middle of Brittingham Farm’s fully blooming lavender field in Southern Delaware on July 8.
The dinner will feature heritage-breed lamb and lavender from the farm, as well as local seafood, produce and wines. There will also be live acoustic music. The four-course dinner will be cooked over an open fire, and guests will have the opportunity to tour the farm with wooly mascot Charlie and to watch Laura Brittingham, the farm’s owner, create lavender essential oils through copper distillation.
“We are so excited to host this incredible event,” said Brittingham. “Chef James Gop of Heirloom Fire is simply amazing, and to partner with him and bring his magic here for people to enjoy in this beautiful setting among our rows of blooming lavender… It’s certain to be a one-of-a-kind memorable event.”
Gop, the man behind Heirloom Fire, has been featured on “Martha Stewart,” The Food Network, Netflix and several food publications for his inventive dinners and creative mind. Heirloom Fire’s past dinners have taken place in unique locations, such as the middle of a forest, inside of a cave and on the beaches of Boca Raton.
Brittingham Farms is a grain and lavender farm located near Millsboro. The farm grows seven different cultivars of lavender, planted to ensure an impressive field of purple all summer long. They grow a number of essential oil varieties of lavender and have started an artisanal distillery operation that will produce lavender essential oil and hydrosol used to create candles, soaps, beauty products and more.
The farm also raises Leicester Longwool heritage breed sheep, first brought to the American colonies prior to the Revolutionary War by George Washington. This breed is found at Mount Vernon and Colonial Williamsburg today, as well as only 100 or so breeders across the United States.
Tickets for the event include wines from Southern Delaware’s Salted Vines winery, paired with each course. For information and tickets, visit https://www.heirloomfire.com/event-details/meadow-flame-an-heirloom-fire-gathering-with-brittingham-farms.