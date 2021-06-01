A beautiful evening with a light breeze, 150 people from all parts of Sussex County, a strawberry patch and a famous Delaware celebrity — the stars aligned on Saturday, May 22, for the first Farm to Table Fundraiser for Sussex County Habitat for Humanity (SCHFH) at the Frozen Farmer on Evans Farm in Bridgeville.
Kevin and Katey Jo Evans own and operate Evans Farm, where the original Frozen Farmer is located. Katey Jo Evans is the co-owner of the Frozen Farmer and was recently featured in the May 14 episode of “Shark Tank.”
The Farm to Table Dinner was originally conceived while preparing Katey Jo Evans for SCHFH’s Building Community Zoom event in January. Evans and her family were there to greet attendees and answer questions about the third-generation farm, the Frozen Farmer and her most recent appearance on “Shark Tank.” Also at the dinner were U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) and her state director, Betsey Coulbourn.
The dinner was actually held on a working farm, and in addition to featuring fresh produce and products from the Frozen Farmer and Evans Farm, the menu included items from local hydroponic farms. The event featured a signature cocktail, a five-course meal, an “adventure-based” silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Guests came out in their “farm fancy” attire and followed updated COVID guidelines.
For more information about upcoming SCHFH events, to help sponsor events, to donate time or money, visit build.sussexcountyhabitat.org.