People can enjoy National Pizza Month at Grotto Pizza in October with three new pizza creations available this month only. Customers can visit any Grotto Pizza location and receive $5 off any National Pizza Month featured pizza.
The National Pizza Month pizzas include:
- The Meatball Mama — a thick, homestyle, pan-baked pizza, layered with a hearty tomato sauce, smooth ricotta cheese and sliced rustic meatballs, topped with Grotto Pizza’s signature pizza cheese.
- The Chicken BBQ — Pulled chicken breast marinated in savory barbecue sauce, with bacon, tomato, red onion and Grotto’s signature pizza cheese.
- Four Cheese Pizza — A combination of aged Grotto Pizza cheese, ricotta cheese and mild provolone, topped with mozzarella.
“We’re excited to introduce three new pizza creations to our guests this fall as we celebrate National Pizza Month,” said Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Grotto Pizza. “We value the continued loyalty of our community and are happy to offer our customers a National Pizza Month discount to encourage them to taste-test our new menu creations this month. We think they’ll enjoy the twist on the traditional Mama Grotto with added meatballs and a new signature cheese. Our culinary team is also proud to offer the hearty Chicken BBQ and savory Four Cheese Pizza. Hope you enjoy!”
For more information about Grotto Pizza or to view the full menu, visit grottopizza.com. The National Pizza Month discount is applicable to dine-in and contactless curbside pickup, only.