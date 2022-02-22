The Knights of Columbus, St Ann’s Council 16771, is sponsoring a “Grab and Go” Irish dinner on March 12 at Delaney Hall at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, from 5 to 6 p.m., and at Our Lady of Guadaloupe church near Clarksville, from 6:15 to 7 p.m., to benefit Laurel fire victims and the homeless in Lewes.
The dinner will be a complete Irish dinner, with corned beef, potatoes, soda bread and a treat, costing $20. Only 200 meals will be available, on a first-come, first served basis. After collecting donations for the Kentucky tornado victims, the Knights want to help those locally who are in need.