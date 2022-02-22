bill drake, joe aquilla and brian hall.jpg (copy)

Joe Aquilla gathers with Brian Hall and Bill Drake as the Knights of Columbus make donations to Autism Delaware and Chimes in the fall of 2021. The group will hold a grab-and-go Irish dinner on March 12.

The Knights of Columbus, St Ann’s Council 16771, is sponsoring a “Grab and Go” Irish dinner on March 12 at Delaney Hall at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Bethany Beach, from 5 to 6 p.m., and at Our Lady of Guadaloupe church near Clarksville, from 6:15 to 7 p.m., to benefit Laurel fire victims and the homeless in Lewes.

The dinner will be a complete Irish dinner, with corned beef, potatoes, soda bread and a treat, costing $20. Only 200 meals will be available, on a first-come, first served basis. After collecting donations for the Kentucky tornado victims, the Knights want to help those locally who are in need.