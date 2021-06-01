To honor National Cancer Survivors Day, Cancer Support Community Delaware (CSCDE) is partnering with several local restaurants around the coastal area on Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6, to celebrate cancer survivors and to raise funds for CSCDE’s critical programming in Sussex County for the 6th Annual Crush Out Cancer Weekend.
Participants can visit any or all of these locations and order a signature crush and/or select menu item:
- Big Chill Beach Club, 27099 Coastal Highway, Bethany Beach — 50 percent of orange and grapefruit crush sales;
- Big Chill Surf Cantina, 19406 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach — 50 percent of orange and grapefruit crush sales;
- Bluecoast, 30115 Veterans Way, Rehoboth — 50 percent of citrus crush sales;
- Cooter Brown’s Southern Twisted Kitchen & Bourbon Bar, 70 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth — 25 percent of bourbon crushes and Frito pie sales;
- Matt’s Fish Camp, 34401 Tenley Court, Lewes — 50 percent of watermelon crush sales; and
- The Starboard, 2009 Route 1, Dewey Beach — $1 donation for every crush sold.
People can show their support of Crush Out Cancer all weekend by taking pictures with their crush(es) at any or all of the locations and share on social media under @cancersupportde #crushoutcancer #cscde #cancersupport or #cancersurvivor.
Cancer Support Community Delaware is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to easing the cancer journey for patients, survivors, caregivers and their families. Through participation in professionally led support groups, educational workshops and mind/body stress reduction classes, people affected by cancer can learn skills that enable them to regain control and cope with the emotional and life-changing aspects of cancer. At CSCDE, all programs are at no cost to the cancer patient, caregivers and families. For more information about CSCDE or to leave a virtual tip in support of this year’s Crush out Cancer initiatives, visit cancersupportdelaware.org.