The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park will host their annual Wine, Cheese & Beer Tasting in the park on Oct. 1. The event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Officers Club at the park.
As attendees sample wines, using their included commemorative wine glass, they will be able to place an order with R&L Liquors for later pick-up at their store. Sales of the featured beers will be available at the R&L store at regular prices.
The cheese tastings will be offered with the support of local vendors. In addition, volunteers will be preparing appetizers designed to pair well with wines and beers offered for tasting. Friends volunteers will be passing out hors d’oeuvres designed to pair well with the wines and beers. The group’s traditional raffle, featuring fun alcohol-related prizes, will be back, too. President John Bracco said this Wine, Cheese & Beer Tasting may show the broadest range of flavors yet.
In response to past demands, the Friends will sell their own signature merchandise — including shirts, caps, sweatshirts and hoodies — at one of the tables.
Tickets purchased in advance cost $27 each, which includes the fee for entrance to the park. They are available from R&L Liquors, on 2nd Street in Lewes (from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m..) as well as the Cape Henlopen State Park Office (from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), and the Lewes Chamber of Commerce (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Tickets will also be sold at the door for $30, cash, credit or debit cards accepted. The price also includes a commemorative wine glass for use in tasting.
The Officer’s Club has a spacious public area with a commanding fireplace. There is plenty of parking. The historic club building was built before World War II as part of Fort Miles, now Cape Henlopen State Park. Its fireplace is said to be made of stones salvaged from the original 1767 Cape Henlopen Lighthouse that collapsed in 1926. The Officer’s Club is located at Youth Camp #3. Directions to the Club will be clearly posted in the park.
The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park sponsors a variety of activities in support of the park. The activities include purchasing benches, operating the free bicycle loan program at the Bike Barn, maintenance of trails, constructing the childrens’ playground, supporting of the recently upgraded osprey cam, reconstructing of the hawk watch platform and offering education funds for statewide schools to bring students into the park for nature opportunities.
Volunteers work with the staff at the park to support these experiences in “The Crown Jewel of Delaware Parks,” containing 7,000 acres of unique beach, dune and wetland environments. People interested in more information about the Friends’ current and past projects and for information about joining or volunteering or donating may visit their website at www.friendsofcapehenlopen.org, which also includes a photo gallery of last year’s events, or e-mail them at fochsp@gmail.com.