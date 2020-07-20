Once again, four Delaware restaurants under the SoDel Concepts umbrella have received a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. The 2020 recipients include Catch 54 near Fenwick Island, Lupo Italian Kitchen in downtown Rehoboth Beach, and the Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar locations in North Bethany and Rehoboth Beach.
The recognition salutes “thoughtfully chosen wine lists that offer quality and diversity, as well as compatibility with the restaurant’s style and menu,” according to Wine Spectator.
“The Wine Spectator awards demonstrate our beverage team’s knowledge and skill,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, which is based in Rehoboth Beach.
“Our wine director, Mike Zygmonski, does an incredible job of educating our staff and cultivating a remarkable wine list,” he continued. “Under his tutelage, six employees have become introductory sommeliers.”
Wine Spectator saluted nearly 3,800 restaurants from all 50 states and 80 countries and territories. The restaurants demonstrate the passion and devote resources to creating outstanding wine programs, reported an article on the website.
“We carefully select each bottle to enhance our wine lists and to pair with our beautiful, simple food,” said Zygmonski, a certified wine sommelier who has worked in New York.
For instance, Lupo Italian Kitchen boasts an all-Italian wine list with nearly 100 selections to complement the coastal Italian menu.
Bluecoast Seafood Grill in Rehoboth features unique selections to pair with the seafood-centric offerings, while the location in Bethany boasts a wide variety in a broad price range.
Wine aficionados have long hailed the flagship Bethany restaurant as having the most diverse and rounded selection in the coastal area, representatives noted.
Zygmonski and his team even consider the atmosphere. The Catch 54 list, for instance, has breezy, crisp wines that they said are perfect for alfresco dining in the renovated outdoor areas, which overlook the marsh and water.
“Our staff is super-knowledgeable about the lists, and they’re comfortable making recommendations based on the cuisine at each location,” said Zygmonski, who has overseen SoDel’s wine program since 2014.
SoDel Concepts’ 12 restaurants are open for dine-in service or carryout. For more information about SoDel Concepts, visit sodelconcepts.com.