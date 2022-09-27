Food & Wine magazine recently included Thompson Island Brewing Company‘s pumpkin ale, Booo!!!!, on the “Best Fall Beers of 2022” list.
The Rehoboth Beach brewery is part of SoDel Concepts, which operates 17 coastal Delaware restaurants, including two brewpubs.
“We brewed Boooo!!!! with real pumpkin, clove, ginger, allspice and cinnamon — all the fall flavors of a delicious pumpkin pie,” said Lauren Bigelow, who oversees SoDel Concepts’ beer program.
She said the brewery was thrilled to make the national list alongside such well-known fall brews as Allagash Haunted House, Sam Adams Oktoberfest, and the original pumpkin beer, Shipyard Pumpkin.
Boooo!!!! is available on draft and in crowlers while supplies last.
To view the complete list, visit foodandwine.com/beer/best-fall-beers. For more information about Thompson Island Brewing Company, visit thompsonislandbrewing.com or sodelconcepts.com.