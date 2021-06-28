On July 4, Fish Tales Bar & Grill, located on 22nd Street bayside in Ocean City, Md., will host their annual Hot Dog Eating Contest in their south parking lot at noon. The amateur competition is open to any Ocean City business employee. The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize and bragging rights for an entire year.
There will be seating available to watch the competition until 4 p.m.
The first 20 people to pre-register will be the contestants. To register, visit the Bahia Marina Tackle Shop or Fish Tales Small Bar. A registration fee of $10 is required to hold a spot. Competitors must be 18 or older and should bring a local ID or pay stub from an Ocean City business.
“We are excited to have the most requested event back on our calendar. We want to focus on our local community, so contestants must work and live locally,” said Shawn Harman, owner of Fish Tales.
For more information on the contest, visit www.ocfishtales.com.