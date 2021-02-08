The Fire & Ice Festival will launch Feb. 21 with the festival’s Drink Competition, featuring Steel Blu Vodka and Sagamore Spirit, with proceeds benefiting Nemours duPont Pediatrics & Senior Care, Sussex Campus, dedicated to advancing higher standards in children’s and senior’s health in Sussex County. The drink competition is taking place virtually on Sunday, Feb. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Local bartenders will compete head-to-head to have their drink crowned the Fire & Ice Festival “Delmarvalous” Drink Competition winner. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, as a limited quantity is available. Participants will partake in the People’s Choice Award by casting a vote for their favorite drink, alongside a celebrity panel.
“The event is extra special this year!” said Lauren Weaver, executive director at the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. “We have overcome 2020 and need to celebrate the perseverance of the local community and businesses while benefiting Nemours duPont Pediatrics & SeniorCare in Sussex County.”
Those who cannot attend the Drink Competition or want another tasting of the cocktails crafted during the competition can join the Fire & Ice Tasting Tour. Patrons can purchase a tasting card, which will be honored throughout the entirety of the Fire & Ice Festival, allowing visitors to enjoy a taste of the Fire & Ice drink created by each restaurant, along with specials and grab-and-go drinks.
While patrons venture through the Tasting Tour, they can explore the ice sculptures showcased at each restaurant, created by the artists at Ice Labs.
For more information and the complete schedule of events for the Fire & Ice “Delmarvalous” Festival, visit FireandIceDE.com or call (302) 539-2100.