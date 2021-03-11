Her name is Fiona.
She’s a 2003 Ford 350.
And she serves up a mean breakfast burrito.
Fiona the Food Truck hit the road last month, after Sean and Kristina Malone gave her a new life. She had been placed for sale on Facebook Marketplace; her former owners decided to sell her as COVID-19 caused their restaurant to struggle.
As Sean Malone explains it, food trucks generally need a “home kitchen,” and while Fiona’s former owners no longer had that, the Malones have Kristina’s Kitchen in Millville, a “grab-and-go” business specializing in baked good, sandwiches, bowls and similar easy-to-eat-on-the-go foods.
When the couple opened the shop last February, they had no way of knowing, but they were about to find themselves about as well-positioned as possible for survival during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a takeout food business, Kristina’s Kitchen gave customers the ability to come in, get their food quickly and exit. The two tables they had were outside, and while even those were removed for a time, they’re back out now.
Sean Malone said the food truck idea had been bouncing around in his head for a while, but without a home kitchen, it wasn’t something the couple could pursue. One day recently, though, the ad for the truck popped up, and he contacted the owner.
During a phone conversation, the owner invited Sean to come look at the truck.
“I couldn’t believe what great shape it was in,” he said.
When Fiona passed his checklist, he said, he knew he had to buy her.
“It’s a really nice truck,” he said.
Despite her age, Fiona had only been driven 50,000 miles and “looked brand new.”
“It’s another adventure,” Malone said.
Currently, Fiona’s focus is breakfast. That’s mostly because it’s what the size of the staff at Kristina’s Kitchen allows, he said. Typically, he heads out by 7 a.m., making 12 or 13 stops in a couple hours, serving up everything from muffins to sausage-and-egg sandwiches and breakfast burritos. And coffee, of course.
One recent chilly morning at about 7:15 a.m., Malone parked Fiona at A&A Air Services in Roxana. Employees soon began circling the truck, checking out the breakfast options. One, after making his selection, yelled to his co-workers, “Check out this burrito! It weighs like 2 pounds!”
Malone chatted with the workers, walking from one side of the truck to the other to show them what he had for them that day.
“Getting out there on time is key,” Malone said — often, employees have to get out on their own runs for the day, and there’s a definite “window” of opportunity for breakfast service.
One surprise, he said, has been that the same customers’ choices vary from day to day. Malone said he would have expected their selections to be more consistent. That has made figuring out what to take out each day an unexpected challenge, he said.
Malone said he is planning for a busy summer driving Fiona from the beach towns to inland businesses. As word-of-mouth travels, quickly — Malone finds that when he is invited to bring Fiona to one business in a complex, other businesses soon follow — Malone is getting ready for what he hopes is going to be a good summer season.
He said he is in talks with several communities to bring the truck to their pools this summer. He also hopes to find himself bringing Fiona, with her festive LED lights and her “funny little horn” to special events around the area.
Just one year after opening Kristina’s Kitchen, Malone said he and Kristina realize how lucky they have been; in a year when so many businesses have struggled, they found a niche, just in time for “to-go” to become the “go-to” form of food service.
“It did kind of scare us in the beginning,” Malone said of the pandemic. As the months rolled by, though, sales at Kristina’s Kitchen “kept going higher and higher and higher.”
Now, with Fiona, they hope to have an even better summer as visitors return and businesses are able to reopen.
The food truck is currently on the road Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
For more information on Fiona’s availability, call (302) 500-2249, visit www.kristinaskitchen19.com or send an email to kristinas.kitchen@gmail.com.