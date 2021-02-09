For the entire month of February, SoDel Concepts will feature wine flights at all 12 of the hospitality company’s coastal Delaware restaurants.
“Flights are a great way for our guests to experiment,” said Mike Zygmonski, wine director for SoDel Concepts. “It’s also fun for our restaurants, which can show off diverse — and award-winning — wines in innovative pairings. Guests can keep coming back; the wine selections will rotate throughout the month.”
Zygmonski has curated interesting wine lists for each establishment. Catch 54 in Fenwick Island, Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Bethany Beach and Rehoboth Beach, and Lupo Italian Kitchen in Rehoboth Beach have received Wine Spectator Awards for Excellence. Lupo features an all-Italian wine list.
SoDel Concepts also offers half-price bottles of wine, for dine in or carryout, at all locations every Friday throughout the second season.
Starting at $15, the flights will include three 4-ounce pours, and most restaurants will offer all red, all white and sparkling/mixed flights to appease guests’ preferences.
Thursday, Feb. 18, is National Drink Wine Day. Flights and select bottles of wine will be highlighted that day.
All SoDel Concepts restaurants are open for dining and carryout. Visit sodelconcepts.com.