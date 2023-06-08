Two farmers’ markets are now open in and near Bethany Beach, at the Marketplace at Sea Colony and in the parking lot at PNC Bank at 2 South Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown Bethany.
With the slogan “Where fresh sea air meets fresh farm flavor,” Sea Colony Farmers’ Market was set to open on Wednesday, June 7, with hours from 8 a.m. to noon every Wednesday through Aug. 31, according to Henry Bennett of Bennett Orchards, whose mother, Carrie Bennett, composed the slogan and who is market master.
The Bethany Beach Farmers’ Market started this past Sunday and will be open from 8 a.m. to noon every Sunday through Labor Day, according to Ron Calef, vendor coordinator.
There, 13 vendors are selling lettuce, oysters, crabs, Old World Bread, potatoes, greens, carrots and hydroponically grown lettuce from 302 Aquaponics in Dover.
Peaches and corn will be available later in the season.
“With the farmers’ market, it’s easy to be a vegetarian,” Bennett said. “There is no corn yet, but in July there will be the best corn you’ve had all summer. When fruit or vegetables are allowed to stay on the vine or bush as long as possible, they develop the maximum sugar content and nutritional value, so we are picking them and giving them right to the consumer. That corn is so good. Only things grown or produced within 100 miles of Bethany are in our farmers’ markets.”
Asparagus is available now, as well as strawberries, blueberries, squash, cucumbers, greens, local honey, flowers, herbs, plants and bread.
“There is nothing better tasting than fruit or vegetables picked that morning and delivered to the farmers’ market. All the vendors have been verified to sell only what they grow. It is truly a taste of Delaware every Wednesday,” Bennett said.
Some of the same vendors are at both farmers’ markets.
Bennett Orchards, located near Frankford, has an eight-generation history of farming, with Bennett and his brother in the sixth generation. The child in the seventh generation is only 4, but very well could continue the family business, Bennett said.
“People come from all around to go to the farmers’ markets. Some live here in the summer, or they might live somewhere else but they have a house in the summer and they want healthful fruits and vegetables,” Bennett said. “We had an early growing season. Spring was ahead, so it goes back to March, when things started to blossom. It was pretty warm, so we got a jumpstart,” he said, adding that prices range from $1 to $10 per item.
“We had a great day on opening day,” Calef said about the Bethany Beach market.
“We do have free parking, which is an issue in Bethany. Only market people who are coming in can use the parking lot. I think it’s kind of a small-town market. We have a lot of people who walk from their homes in Bethany and where they may be staying. We advertise. We put signs around town.
“People come weekly. It’s in town, and it draws tourists from outside town, as well as locals who live here or have a home here,” Calef said.
“Only local producers are at our markets, local growers, and we only allow them to put in the market what they grow themselves. They cannot bring in Georgia corn or Georgia peaches or something like that,” he said. “It is totally Delmarva.”