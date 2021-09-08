Acorn squash, butternut squash, pumpkins and other fall produce are now arriving at the Historic Lewes Farmers Market (HLFM) as the seasons change. There are also Asian pears, Bartlett pears, many apple varieties, plums, peaches, figs, green beans, chard, microgreens, romaine lettuces, arugula, potatoes, garlic, onions, jams, eggs, yogurt, milk, butter, ice cream, mushrooms, chicken, pork, beef, crabs, oysters, honey and more.
The HLFM’s Wednesday market at Crooked Hammock Brewery is now open from 8 to 11 a.m., with 10 farmers/producers — 302 Aquaponics, Baywater Farms, Bodine Farms, Dittmar Family Farms, Hattie’s Garden, Jackie Blues, Kalmar Farm, Mandala Pies, Stag Run Farm and Totem Farms — through September 29.
The market also continues its SNAP (EBT/food stamps) program. To help lower economic barriers to local, healthy food, the HLFM matches up to $20 each participant each week with HLFM Bonus Bucks. SNAP participants are encouraged to come to the SNAP tent at the market to pick up the bonus $20 in tokens to use at the market. WIC and SFMNP coupons are also accepted at the market.
The HLFM also continues its partnership with the Epworth United Methodist Church Food Pantry. Market customers who want to help feed the local community may purchase local produce, meats, milk and other food from growers at the market to donate to the Epworth program every Saturday. At the end of the market, the produce and other foods are gathered and given to Epworth.
Parking is limited at the market, as the Lewes School parking lot is still fenced off due to construction. Customers are being advised to either walk or bike to the market. There are a few handicapped spaces in the circle at the Fred Thomas Building. Beebe Healthcare is also allowing customers to also park in the outdoor Beebe lot in back of the hospital. Customers can enter that parking area through the main entrance to the hospital between Rite Aid and the hospital. The park has an entrance from the Beebe lot. It is closer to get to the market if customers go right on the path at the park after entering, organizers noted.
In case of inclement weather, the market moves to Shields Elementary School parking lot (Savannah Road and Sussex Drive).
More information about the market is available at www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org.