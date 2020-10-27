The Historic Lewes Farmers’ Market will celebrate Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to noon, with customers welcome to come in costume, as long as they wear a mask that meets CDC COVID-19 protocols.
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market continues its fall market hours — 9 a.m. to noon at the Richard Shields Elementary School parking lot, just off the corner of Savannah Road and Sussex Drive in Lewes.
This week, 24 vendors offer fall favorites: many varieties of apples, baby lima beans, cauliflower, carrots, peppers, lettuces, broccoli, cabbage, kales, radishes sweet potatoes, ginger, winter squashes, kombucha, apple cider, mushrooms, chicken, pork, freshly laid eggs, oysters in the shell, breads, jams and jellies, mustards, apple and pumpkin butters, breakfast pastries, quiches, breads, cookies, honey, salads, soups and flower bouquets.
The HLFM continues its partnership with Epworth United Methodist Church Food Pantry. HLFM customers who want to help feed the local community may purchase local produce, meats, and other food from growers at the market to donate to the Epworth program every Saturday. At the end of the market, the produce and other foods are gathered and given to Epworth.
To help lower economic barriers to local, healthy food, the HLFM continues its SNAP (EBT Food Stamps) program and matches up to $20 each participant each week with HLFM Bonus Bucks. SNAP participants are encouraged to come to the SNAP tent at the market to pick up the bonus $20 in tokens to use at the market.
In addition to SNAP, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market welcomes participants in Delaware's Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program. WIC coupons can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at the Market. Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) coupons are also welcome. WIC and SFMNP are welcome at the market only through the Oct. 31 market.
Market organizers noted that it is best to either walk or bike to the market. Lewes School, its parking lot and its playing fields are entirely fenced off, so there is no parking in the Lewes School parking lot. They thanked Beebe Hospital for allowing customers to park in the outdoor Beebe lot in back of the hospital. Customers can enter that parking area through the main entrance to the hospital between Rite Aid and the hospital. Customers parking at Beebe should walk to Savannah Road and turn right, and Sussex Drive is two blocks away. Customers should turn right at Sussex Drive and will then see the market.
Customers who want to know what is happening at the market each Saturday can subscribe to the free HLFM newsletter sent to customers on Thursdays. To be included, customers can send their email address to info@historiclewesfarmersmarket.org. More information about the market is available at www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org.