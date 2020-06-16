This Saturday, the Historic Lewes Farmers’ Market is planning to be at George H.P. Smith Park (Dupont and Johnson Avenues). However, customers are being advised to watch the HLFM Facebook page for market location updates. In case of rain, the market moves to the Richard A. Shields Elementary School parking lot (Savannah Road and Sussex Drive).
There will be live blue crabs, early tomatoes, blueberries, flower bouquets, carrots, cucumbers, strawberries, purple and green asparagus, radishes, salad turnips, kohlrabi, red and green Romaine, bibb lettuce, Swiss chard, cabbage, kale, escarole, CBD oils and bath salts made from organically grown hemp, bok choy, mushrooms, croissants, baguettes, scones, pies, quiches, milk, butter, Italian ices, honey, chicken, pork, freshly roasted coffee — ground and whole beans — and much more.
Customers can subscribe to the free market newsletter to see a more specific listing of what’s available by vendor. Email info@historiclewesfarmersmarket.org to receive the newsletter.
The Historic Lewes Farmers (HLFM) market recently announced a new program to benefit the Epworth United Methodist Church Food Pantry. HLFM customers who want to help feed the local community with fresh local food may purchase local produce, meats, milk and other food from growers at the market to donate to the Epworth program every Saturday. At the end of the market, the produce and other foods will be gathered and given to the Epworth United Methodist Church Food Pantry.
“It’s a challenging time for many, and this is a good way to get nutritious local food to more members of the community,” HLFM representatives said. “The HLFM thanks its customers for their generosity.”
The HLFM advised that, due to COVID-19 the market is very different from last year. The entrance to the market at the park will be near the vendor entrance gravel path from the circle driveway. The market’s perimeter is enclosed, and there is only one entrance and one exit. Masks are required. Go to www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org for COVID-19 Delaware Department of Agriculture Farmers Market Customer Rules.
There is very little parking at the parking lot in the park, and organizers said it is best to either walk or bike to the market. Lewes School, its parking lot, and its playing fields are entirely fenced off.
“The market thanks Beebe hospital for allowing customers to also park in the outdoor Beebe lot in back of the hospital. Customers can enter that parking area through the main entrance to the hospital between Rite Aid and the hospital. The park has an entrance from the Beebe lot. It is closer to get to the one entrance to the market if customers go right on the path at the park after entering.”
There is a Google map of the Beebe hospital parking lot and the park on the HLFM website (historiclewesfarmersmarket.org) that shows how to get from the Beebe parking lot to the one entrance to the market.
A number of the market vendors now take pre-orders. The HLFM website at www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org lists all vendors, their contact information, and whether they take pre-orders. For pre-orders, the customer will pick up at the vendor tent in the market. The market suggests that customers who pre-order come later in the day when there will be less volume.
The market continues to match SNAP up to $20 per market, per customer. WIC and SFMNP coupons are also welcome at the market. For more information on SNAP, the Epworth/HLFM food pantry program, and the market, email info@historiclewesfarmersmarket.org.