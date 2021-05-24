On Wednesday, May 19, DiFebo’s Market celebrated its grand opening and ribbon-cutting with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. Fellow Chamber members, as well as community members, family members and customers, came out to support the new business.
DiFebo’s Market is multi-faceted market meant to cover all food passions under one roof.
The one-stop shop will serve up specialty baked goods, fresh breads and rolls, fresh pasta, homemade ice cream, fresh prepared foods, specialty groceries, produce, kitchen supplies, delivery services and more. They also have hot lunch options available, such as brick-oven pizza and paninis. DiFebo’s Market aims to ensure that its ingredients and supplies are freshly made and sourced from local business, and rotates its daily offerings.
Owner Lisa DiFebo-Osias said that DiFebo’s Market encompasses “everything I love under one roof. We spend so much time waiting for food, and I wanted you to be able to walk in and grab what you need.” She also emphasized that the market was a product of family collaboration and inspired by the Italian city of Florence.
DiFebo’s Market is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the week, except Tuesday. Visit them at 788 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach. For more information, visit difebosmarket.com.