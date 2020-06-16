U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue this week announced approval of a request from Delaware to provide online purchasing of food to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households. The approval will allow Delaware to expedite the implementation of online purchasing with currently authorized SNAP online retailers with a target start date to be announced at a later time.
Delaware’s SNAP participation is more than 119,000 individuals, more than 58,000 households, and totals $178 million annually in federal benefits.
The authorized retailers working with all eligible states are Amazon and Walmart. The approval of Delaware’s participation in the pilot program means customers in Delaware will be able to use their SNAP benefits to shop Walmart’s grocery pickup and delivery service.
“We continue to be excited to be part of the USDA’s pilot program and to be able to make our grocery pickup and delivery service available to more and more people, regardless of their payment method. Now more than ever, customers are relying on our pickup and delivery services to give them access to quality, fresh groceries, and we believe that shouldn’t be dictated by how you pay,” Walmart representatives said.
The SNAP Online Purchase Pilot comes in addition to Walmart’s chain-wide availability of SNAP at pickup — a program that allows customers to place their grocery order online with Walmart and transact using their EBT benefit card for payment at the time of pickup.
Other stores are participating in other states taking part in the pilot program. With the latest additional states, more than 90 percent of all households receiving SNAP will have access to online purchasing.
Multiple stakeholders — notably, state agencies, their third-party processor and any retailers that wish to participate — must work together to implement online purchasing using SNAP benefits. To ease the process, USDA’s Food & Nutrition Service (FNS) put together a simplified template for states that want to operate online purchasing and provided guidance to interested retailers, which is available online.
USDA continues to provide significant technical assistance to all interested stakeholders to ensure implementation plans are thorough and appropriate preliminary testing is conducted to avoid compromising the state’s entire benefit system. Each state, EBT processor and retailer presents their own mix of challenges so FNS is providing customer service based on each of their specific needs, officials noted.
Until states are prepared to operate the pilot, USDA recommends utilizing other options that retailers may already provide, such as pay-at-pick-up (also known as “click-and-collect”), where SNAP cardholders can shop online and then pay for their purchase using their EBT card at pick-up. Grocery pickup is already an option that these retailers offer beyond SNAP so they are already thinking through how they can provide a safe environment to do so with the growing concerns around social distancing, officials said.
“During these challenging times, FNS is working hand-in-hand with state program leadership, to provide support and guidance to adapt to the challenges of this public health emergency. FNS is granting states significant program flexibilities and contingencies to best serve program participants across our 15 nutrition assistance programs.”
For up-to-date information and to learn more about flexibilities being used in FNS nutrition programs, visit the FNS website at https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program.