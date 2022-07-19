Southern Delaware Tourism, as part of an ongoing campaign promoting the Culinary Coast, recently partnered with Sussex County businesses to celebrate the summer solstice with food and travel writers in New York City. The pop-up event, which took place on the plaza outside the Other Half Brewery at NYC’s famed Rockefeller Center, featured small bites from local Southern Delaware chefs, along with beverages from local producers.
Participating chefs included Doug Ruley and Ronnie Burkle of SoDel Concepts, Zach Dick of Dogfish Head, Ted Deptula of Crooked Hammock, Michael McNutt of Big Fish Grill, and Hari Cameron. The menu — served as small plates in a strolling-style event — showcased Southern Delaware’s bounty from land to sea. Guest writers were able to enjoy highlights including Arrowhead Point Oysters with local tuna, cantaloupe and hot sauce from SoDel Concepts; Sweet Corn Panna Cotta from Dogfish Head; Return Day Ox from Crooked Hammock; local corn, tomato and asparagus salad from Big Fish Grill; and Heirloom Carrot Tart with lima bean ricotta from Hari Cameron.
Representing the Culinary Coast beverage community were Dogfish Head, Crooked Hammock, Thompson Island Brewing, Brimming Horn Meadery, Nassau Valley Vineyards and Salted Vines Vineyard & Winery. Representatives from The Starboard in Dewey Beach, meanwhile, served up orange and grapefruit crushes in true Southern Delaware style.
“We wanted to take Southern Delaware’s Culinary Coast to the heart of New York City to celebrate the start of summer. It was a great opportunity to have our chefs and bartenders connect with national media to enlighten them on the flavors and stories that set us apart as a culinary destination.”
The Culinary Coast campaign continues to be a key focus for Southern Delaware Tourism, as the team works to raise awareness of the region’s unique offerings, officials noted. For more information about Southern Delaware Tourism, go to visitsoutherndelaware.com.