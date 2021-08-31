The Delaware Restaurant Association (DRA) on Tuesday, Aug. 31, released the results of a recent hospitality industry survey conducted to better understand the challenges and opportunities facing the industry approximately three months after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.
Despite anecdotal stories of industry recovery, DRA representatives said, “the data makes clear that the industry still faces significant challenges tied to its workforce, inflationary pressures, and the re-emergence of COVID-19 variants.”
“While Delawareans and tourists alike have proven eager to return to a life that includes travel and restaurant dining this summer, it has become clear that the nature and speed of this return has placed enormous pressure on the industry and its supply chain,” said DRA President & CEO Carrie Leishman. “Restaurant operators are trying to meet consumer demand that exceeds 2019 with 6,000 fewer workers and skyrocketing labor and commodity prices. Workers are exhausted and profit margins are thin for many, despite the resurgent demand.”
Survey highlights include:
- 87 percent of hospitality industry respondents are operating with inadequate staffing to meet consumer demand.
- Nearly 8 in 10 respondents that reported a staffing shortfall are operating at a staffing deficit of more than 20 percent in their establishments.
- 80 percent of restaurant operators reported closing or modifying hours of operations as a direct result of inadequate staffing levels.
- 100 percent of restaurant respondents have increased wages in 2021, with 55 percent increasing wages by more than 10 percent this year.
- 100 percent reported inflation of commodities this year, with 66 percent reporting price increases greater than 10 percent. The greatest price increases were reported on crabmeat, chicken wings, beef and paper/to-go products.
In addition to the findings of the DRA survey in Delaware, the National Restaurant Association has also released a national survey of customers to assess dining trends and consumer confidence amid the rise of the delta variant of the coronavirus.
The survey found that 6 in 10 adults changed their restaurant usage as a result of the delta variant, which is beginning to put acute pressure back on the restaurant industry. Respondents report canceling existing plans to go out to a restaurant in recent weeks, or opting out of indoor dining in favor of restaurant takeout or delivery services.
“This is an industry that requires a ‘full house’ to make a profit,” said Leishman. “These changes indicate declining consumer confidence that will make it more difficult for restaurant owners to maintain their delicate financial stability as we enter a season fraught with the possibility of persistent COVID-19 challenges.
“Add in an exhausted workforce and rampant inflationary pressures ... and the struggles this industry has faced for months will only continue, threatening more restaurants to permanently close their doors. Replenishing the RRF and prioritizing relief efforts and support of the restaurant workforce must remain a top priority for our local legislators and members of Congress.”
According to the DRA, the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) served as a lifeline for many restaurant owners, but an initial round of funding was quickly depleted — leaving roughly two-thirds of applicants nationwide approved but not processed for payment.
More than $67 million in RRF grants were awarded to Delaware restaurant operators, but that represents only 37 percent of Delaware applicants — “the rest remain in limbo, waiting to find out if Congress will act to provide the stability they need to make it through this new pandemic threat and into the future. The small gains that our industry has made toward financial security are in danger of being wiped out, dashing the hopes of communities, entrepreneurs, and consumers nationwide.”
The industry operations survey was conducted Aug. 20-23 by the DRA and included more than 100 responses from Delaware restaurant owners and operators, representing approximately 300 locations statewide. DRA members and non-members were both presented the opportunity to complete the survey and provide operational and industry insights, the association noted.