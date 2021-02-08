Members of the Delaware Brewers Guild have brewed their versions of a Delaware-inspired IPA to raise awareness for the local industry.
The beer, being released under the name DelaWeAre, will be brewed by a variety of Delaware breweries, including Revelation, Volunteer, Stewarts, 38-75, Blue Earl, Bellefonte, Midnight Oil, Dew Point and Autumn Arch Beer Project. Each of the breweries has crafted a recipe inspired by the state of Delaware.
Patrick Staggs, owner of Revelation Craft Brewing, said, “We wanted to brew a beer that is meant to be enjoyed right here. Brewed by Delaware for Delaware.”
Kim Willson, Brewers Guild executive director, said she was excited to see the members of the guild coming together.
“With the beer industry being hit so hard by COVID-19, it is nice to see everyone banding together for such a great project. The name of this IPA, DelaWeAre, is reflective of these brewers and their teams. They live, work and play in Delaware, and are passionate about the communities in which they serve.”
Each of the breweries will be releasing their version of the beer through March 15. Visit their individual Facebook pages and websites for specific dates.
For more information, visit delawarebrewersguild.org.