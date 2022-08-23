In its 12th year, the Delaware Beer Wine & Spirits Festival is returning to the heart of Kent County. The event will be held at the Delaware Agricultural Museum & Village on Aug. 27 from 5 to 7:30 p.m., with VIP access beginning at 4 p.m.
The event is a long-standing Kent County tradition and is the only statewide festival that includes all of Delaware’s alcohol producers. Craft beer, wine and spirits made locally will be the feature of the event. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample various craft and small-batch products.
VIP access begins at 4 p.m. and is limited to 100 guests. VIP tickets benefits include: early access, exclusive tastings, premium free parking, dinner and unlimited tastings, and cost $79 by Aug. 23. General-admission tickets cost $50 by Aug. 23 or $60 at the door and include unlimited tastings and free parking.
Returning by popular demand is the ability to reserve a table. Tables seat six guests and include tickets to the event. A General Admission table costs $210, and a VIP table for six costs $330.
Other features of the event include: live music with Too Tall Slim and the Guilty Pleasures and Blue Cat Blues; and Mojo Loco and Woody’s on Wheels food trucks. There will also be a vendor village with artisan goods for sale. Guests will have more than 70 locally produced beverages to choose from. All of the producers are part of the Delaware Beer Wine & Spirits Trail.
The event is being held rain or shine, and proceeds benefit the Air Force Ball being held in October.
For additional information, contact Julie Miro Wenger at juliemirowenger@gmail.com or visit www.DEBeerWineSpirits.com.