On Thursday, Sept. 10, Crust & Craft, an artisan pizza restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, and Baywater Farms in Salisbury, Md., will present a hemp-themed four-course virtual beer dinner.
Each course will feature a beer from Thompson Island Brewing Company, also in Rehoboth. The restaurants are part of SoDel Concepts hospitality group.
“All 12 of SoDel Concepts’ restaurants have featured fresh produce from Baywater Farms, and we have a great relationship with the grower,” said Doug Ruley, vice president of culinary operations for the company. “Chefs Matt Reardon and Maurice Catlett had a blast creating dishes that incorporate hemp and CBD oil, which are some of Baywater’s latest products.”
Hemp is a variety of the cannabis sativa plant. Cannabidiol — better known as CBD — is a chemical compound in cannabis plants. They do not produce a “high.”
“The culinary team at Crust & Craft came up with unique dishes that made for some interesting pairings,” said Jimmy Valm, brewmaster at Thompson Island Brewing Company. “We think the guests will really enjoy the complementary flavors.”
The event is part of SoDel Concepts’ virtual wine-and-beer series. Participants must reserve the to-go order. At home, they can stream chef Matt Reardon explaining the dishes in detail. Valm will discuss the beers.
The menu:
- First course: CBD-infused hummus with hemp zaatar and Baywater Farms crudité.
Pairing: Simmer Down IPA
- Second course: Wood-roasted boar with Cerignola olives, blistered heirloom tomatoes, pecorino and hemp torchio pasta.
Pairing: Fresh: Passionfruit, Mango, Tangerine
- Third course: Grandma pizza slice with infused marinara and a beer-and-hemp seed crust.
Pairing: Hemp-infused Thompson Island IPA
- Dessert: Campfire Cake, a “pot brownie” chocolate cake with caramel-milk chocolate ganache, toasted marshmallow frosting and graham cracker streusel.
Pairing: Glazed & Confused Boston Cream Stout
The cost per dinner, which includes the beers, is $80 per couple or $45 per individual. To place an order, call (302) 313-5029 or email katie@sodelconcepts.com
SoDel Concepts’ 12 restaurants are open for dine-in service or carryout. For more information about SoDel Concepts, visit sodelconcepts.com.