The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will be at George H.P. Smith Park in Lewes on Saturday, June 3, from 8 a.m. to noon. At 10 a.m. in the Demo Tent, chef Ted Deptula, culinary director of Crooked Hammock Brewery, will prepare an early summer meal: Grilled Asparagus with Deviled Egg and Sweet Pea Risotto. He will also prepare his strawberry lemonade made with fresh strawberries from the market.
Those feeling lucky can enter the HLFM Big Raffle with three prizes: a $1,400 gift certificate to Seagreen Bicycle; the Fabu-Lewes-Feast including 12 $100 restaurant gift cards; and a Private-in-Home 3-Course Chef’s Tasting with Wine Pairing for 10 by chef Sean Corea from Lewes Oyster House. Tickets are on sale at the market, and the drawing is Sept. 2.
The market includes 33 farmers/producers, who will be bringing snap peas, strawberries, spinach, arugula, fresh-cut asparagus, spinach, lettuces, kale, Swiss chard, radishes, turnips, stir-fry mixes, tilapia fish, oysters, live crabs or hand-picked crabmeat, grass-fed chicken, beef, lamb, pork, honey, jams, mushrooms, freshly-laid eggs, A-2 milk, yogurt, butter, kombucha, cold-pressed juices, fresh-baked breads, pastries made with fruit from the vendors at the market, herb, veggie and flower plants, cut-flower bouquets and more.
Children’s Storytime at the Market, a partnership with the Lewes Public Library, starts at 10 a.m. under the yellow tent. Library volunteers read books about farming, gardening and healthy eating. All children and their adults are welcome. Heirloom Restaurant sponsors the program.
The “bigger and even better” HLFM Wednesday Market at Crooked Hammock Brewery starts June 7, from 8 to 11:30 a.m.
“This market has really grown and now has 14 vendors,” organizers said.
New market vendors include Beach Dog Farm in Georgetown, Cosmic Dog Farm in Ellendale, Lucky Penny Flower Farm in Milton and Two Sweet Beaches Bakery in Harbeson. Davidson’s Exotic Mushrooms and Gaia Coffee Co. will now be at the Wednesday Market, joining the returning 302 Aquaponics, Bennett Orchards, Dittmar Family Farms, Hattie’s Garden, Kalmar Farm, Marsh Creek Cattle & Company, Stag Run Farm and Tout de Suite Patisserie.
The HLFM website www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org lists all vendors, their contact information, and whether or not they take pre-orders. For pre-orders, the customer may pick up at the vendor tent in the market. The market’s weekly newsletters list demos, what each farmer/producer is bringing each Saturday and Wednesday markets, and more. To receive the newsletter, customers should email info@historiclewesfarmersmarket.org and ask to be added to the list.
The market accepts SNAP, WIC and SFMNP benefits, and continues to match SNAP up to $20 per market, per customer. Go to the SNAP tent to process SNAP/EBT.
The HLFM continues its Food Pantry Purchase Program. HLFM customers who want to help feed the local community may purchase local produce, meats, milk and other food from growers at the Market to donate to the program every Saturday. At the end of the market, the produce and other foods are gathered and given to food pantries, including Epworth and Casa San Francisco.
The circle in front of the Fred Thomas Building at the foot of Dupont will be open for accessible drop-off and pick-up. The Lewes Elementary School parking lot at 820 Savannah Road is very close to the park and market location. There is an entrance to the park from the parking lot near the barn-like buildings (this entrance is not accessible to those with mobility issues). Beebe Healthcare is also allowing market customers to park in its outside rear parking lot. Go to www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org to see where parking is located and to view Vendor Maps for the market. The market moves to the Lewes Elementary School parking lot at 820 Savannah Road in inclement weather.
For more information, go to www.HistoricLewesFarmersMarket.org.