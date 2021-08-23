People can buy a chance to win a bushel of freshly steamed Maryland crabs and help provide critical needs to Delawareans at the same time. People’s Place is currently selling raffle tickets for a bushel of fresh crabs, a dozen ears of local corn on the cob, the winner’s choice of a case of soda or beer, and a tray of treats donated by Dolce Bakery & Coffee Shop in Milford.
Tickets will be sold through Aug. 30 and a live drawing will be held on Facebook on Aug. 31 at noon. The pick-up date for this prize package (valued at $400) is on the afternoon of Sept. 11 in Milford.
The tickets, priced at $5 each or $10 for three, can be purchased in person at People’s Place administration building, located at 1129 Airport Road in Milford, on the website at www.peoplesplace2.com, via Venmo (@Peoples-Place-1) or PayPal (@peoplesplace2), or by calling Kim Rigby at (302) 422-8033, ext. 198.
All of the funds raised will be used to support the 10 programs offered at People’s Place, which include mental health counseling; programs to address domestic violence, veterans, foster youth and homelessness; and mediation services.
People’s Place is a non-profit human services organization offering a range of services to Delaware residents, with locations throughout the state. The agency is a full member of the United Way of Delaware, and receives state and federal grants, as well as private donations to ensure the success of the programs. For more information or to make a donation, go to www.peoplesplace2.com or call (302) 422-8033.