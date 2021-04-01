Country Kitchen Family Restaurant, formerly located in downtown Millsboro, has moved to 28521 DuPont Boulevard, where Mill Pond Family Restaurant used to be located.
“We moved about three weeks ago. With the coronavirus restrictions and the construction downtown, it damaged our business. We decided to move. We are across the street from Ferguson Plumbing Supply,” said Tina Rivera, a server at the restaurant for the past seven years.
She was referring to roadwork in downtown Millsboro, including replacing sidewalks. Work began at the corner of Church and Main streets.
The new location’s grand opening was on Wednesday, March 24.
Formerly in the Royce Mini Mall between Main and Washington streets, and known for American comfort food, the establishment has the same hours and menu, Rivera said. It is owned by Suliman Email.
“Customers love Country Kitchen. Our regulars follow us, and we have a lot of new customers. People really like the chicken pot pies, but we have menu items for vegetarians, too. We have a veggie omelet, veggie wrap and a veggie rustic sub, plus a lot of platters — lasagna, spaghetti, ravioli, stuffed shells,” Rivera said.
Breakfast is served all day. Hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. See www.countrykitchende.com or call (302) 934-0263 for more information.